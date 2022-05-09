WWE News: Charlotte Flair Stepping Away For A Bit To Get Married

Charlotte Flair somewhat announced that she and Andrade El Idolo are getting married this Summer in Mexico. In the interview, she mentioned that she bought a dress and would be taking a trip to Mexico, which hinted at the marriage.

She was married back in 2010, to Ricky Paul Johnson, but it's reported that those two split up because 'The Queen' had a bad taste in her mouth from the relationship.

“We have a date. It’s this summer in Mexico, I have my dress. I think Manny would be a little angry if I walked down the aisle with my title. He was like, ‘Mami, for the wedding, I do not want your hair to look like Charlotte.’ I was like, ‘what does that mean?’ Just less makeup, he likes the fresh face.”