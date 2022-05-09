Charles Oliveira says that he isn't too concerned about the weight and knows that it was just a mess up. He says that it's not going to frustrate him and that it's going to make him hungrier for the future and he's going to be the best that he's ever been.

“If they thought it was going to frustrate me, they’re going to see a Charles 10 times better,” Oliveira said in Portuguese. “I’m ready for this. The champion’s name is Charles Oliveira, there’s no one else.”

Oliveria has missed weight four times before in the UFC as a featherweight and has weighed in a few pounds under the limit on several occasions in the past since moving up to the lightweight division. He claims that the hotel scale tricked him to believe that he was at weight, but that wasn't the case.