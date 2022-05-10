How Daniel Perez Convinced Cult Followers He Needed To Sexually Abuse Children

After designing his new identity, Perez began telling his followers that he possessed magical powers. This included telling his devotees that he was a centuries-old angel that could see the future and cure diseases. This fabrication would be pivotal in shaping the troubled world of Angel's Landing.

On top of those outlandish claims, Perez also informed his followers that he needed to have sex with "pure little girls" in order to stay on earth and continue providing his powers to those around him. Despite how troubling that statement was, he continued to gain money, power, and devotees.

One of the survivors, Sara McGrath, told Fox News:

“My mom had a journal and she had written how she felt she needed to protect Lou -- or Daniel. I guess he appeared innocent or as someone who cared too much. My mother was very thoughtful when it came to people so she felt like she somehow needed to protect Lou. He was very charismatic and quite the talker. He somehow appeared wise.”