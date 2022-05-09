Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Abs In Bikini

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel showed her 17 million-plus followers how to switch from bar to beach outfit and vice versa in a split second. Her outfit captured her style effortlessly as she kept it casual yet sexy. Before her fashion statement, Swanepoel shared an early Mother's Day message with her fans, saying she's taking time off work to bond with her children. She partnered with jewelry brand Kendra Scott who made the Monday after Mother's Day a corporate holiday, allowing parents to spend time with their loved ones.

Beach To Bar In A Split Second

After mommy duties comes, the slay queen time, and Swanepoel got the memo because she looked stunning in this casual outfit! The South African model paired a multi-colored crocheted bikini top with a cutout waistline jean pants and an open buttoned tie-dye short-sleeved shirt. She paired her bar crawl-style with rectangular-shaped sunshades and simple jewelry pieces complimenting her nude makeup and sleeked bun.

Throwback To Pregnancy Days

When Mother's day finally came, Swanepoel shared a topless black and white photo of her pregnant body. The model wore her blonde hair in a bouncy curl covering one side of her face while her eyes looked intensely towards the camera underneath the smoked eyeshadow. She covered her bust with one hand and rested the other on her waist, skimming her cutout black draped skirt.

"I am a strong woman. Because a strong woman raised me. Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mothers in my life 🖤," she wrote.

'Tropic Of C' Celebrates Its CEO

Tropic of C shared a montage of Swanepoel in swimsuits through different stages of her motherhood - from pregnancy to birthing two beautiful children. The model gave birth to Anaca Nicoli in 2016 and Ariel Swanepoel Nicoli in 2018. She shares the children with her ex-boyfriend Hermann Nicoli. The couple broke up sometime afterward but didn't announce it until 2019, when Swanepoel hosted a Q & A for her followers.

Sharing BTS Shots

Last month, Swanepoel gave fans a glimpse of the BTS process in some of her fire bikini shots. She wore a batik print two-piece string set from her swimwear collection - Tropic of C - and a belly chain resting on the bikini bottoms. Swanepoel knelt on the beach and arched her back with parted lips as she swayed her breeze-blown blonde hair back and forth in search of a perfect angle.

