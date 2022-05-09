Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Abs In Bikini

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel showed her 17 million-plus followers how to switch from bar to beach outfit and vice versa in a split second. Her outfit captured her style effortlessly as she kept it casual yet sexy. Before her fashion statement, Swanepoel shared an early Mother's Day message with her fans, saying she's taking time off work to bond with her children. She partnered with jewelry brand Kendra Scott who made the Monday after Mother's Day a corporate holiday, allowing parents to spend time with their loved ones.