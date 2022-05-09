NFL News: Ezekiel Elliott Praises Cowboys Draft Pick

The Dallas Cowboys beefed up their offensive line during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the selection of Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith. And their star running back appears happy about it. Ezekiel Elliott recently praised his newest teammate and gave a stamp of approval.

"From everything I'm hearing and seeing it sounds like he's a good fit for our team," the former All-Pro ball carrier told USA Today. "A guy who looks like you can play him at different positions. He looks physical, he looks like he has the type of mentality where he's going to fit in with the guys already in that room.

"I think the pick we made in the first round will help us."