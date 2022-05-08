Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In High Slit Dress

Close up of Elizabeth Hurley smiling
Shutterstock | 3586184

Entertainment
chisom

Elizabeth Hurley unlocked many special memories with her Instagram birthday tribute to Donatella Versace. The British actress shared old pictures of them, from fashion shows to private parties.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Icon Elle MacPherson also makes it into one of the slides, and she comments with a "Happy Birthday" message on the post.

Hurley wrote,

"Happy Birthday glorious @donatella_versace ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ so many happy memories 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻,"

and she replied,

"Wow!!! So many memories! Thank you @elizabethhurley1 💜."

Keep scrolling for a trip down memory lane.

The Latest

Chanel West Coast In Bikini Shares BTS Video

Sharon Tate, Jealousy And The Manson Women

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Up After Tristan Thompson's Reconciliation

Elle Macpherson Shares Her Fitness And Diet Secrets For A Sculpted Physique

CJ Perry In Swimsuit Relives Russian Ballet Memories

Longtime Best Friends Taking On Hollywood Together

The first picture showed Hurley and Donatella sitting at a dinner table with the former wearing a teal backless dress with pink embroidery on the bodice and top skirt while the latter had a sparkly gold dress.

Hurley styled her brown hair in a bouncy curl and wore minimal makeup to compliment her statement dress.

Swipe to see the looks

In look two, The Royals actress wore a mini figure-hugging shimmery green dress showing some parts of her skin, and Donatella wore a teal thigh-high slit gown with silver applique.

Entertainment

Candice Swanepoel Offers Rear View In Bikini

By Ashabi Azeez

Attending The Fendace Show

Slide three is a picture of her at the Fendace Show with Donatella and Naomi Campbell. Hurley wore a figure-hugging Gold print dress with a wide keyhole on the chest exposing her ample cleavage and she paired the look with gold hoop earrings, smoky eyeshadow, nude lipgloss, and bouncy curls.

Look #4 is a major throwback shot because it's from their youthful days and you can see the friends twinning Ivory gowns on their way out of a Hollywood/Fashion party.

Bebe Rexha Offers Rear View In Bikini

Pro Surfer Malia Manuel Is Killing It In Swimsuit Photos!

The Oldest Throwback

Close up of Elizabeth Hurley smiling in 2003
Shutterstock | 842245

The actress joined Grammy-award-winning producer Pharrell Williams and her friend Donatella for a group picture with the famed designer wearing a crystal-bedazzled top over white pants and a matching jacket. She wore a simple silk cocktail halter neck dress.

Picture number is possibly the oldest in her slide show because Hurley looks so young in the shot. She's also missing her signature bouncy curls and spotting a bang instead.

Posing With Elle MacPherson And Donatella

Slide six is a BTS of one of Donatella's Versace runway shows with Hurley posing in a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit floral green dress, and the slideshow trip down memory lane ends with a picture of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue record holder Elle MacPherson (an Australian Model), Donatella and Hurley all in black outfits at a private party.

Read Next

Must Read

Ariana Grande Impresses 11 Million With Braless Top

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Bares Toned Abs

3 Times Salma Hayek Impressed In Swimsuit

Bella Hadid Bares It All In Sheer Jean-Paul Gaultier

Larsa Pippen Ditches Underwear in Sheer Jumpsuit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.