Once again, Max Freid got off to a slow, inconsistent start, but we all know what he's capable of when he's at his best.

Charlie Morton has performed way below the expectations, but he's also expected to regress to the mean at some point. Ian Anderson has been solid, and Kyle Wright has been lights out, yet Mike Soroka has no timetable to return.

The Braves rotation ranks 23rd in ERA (4.08), 21st in WHIP (1.26), and 26th in walks (101). With that in mind, let's look at three starters they could target before the trade deadline.