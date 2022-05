While it's doubtful that the Nationals will agree to trade one of the best young players in the world, the Yankees could be forced to make a decision sooner rather than later.

They failed to sign Aaron Judge to an extension as he looks to make even more money in free agency. He wants to prove himself this season, and while they'd likely match any offer to keep him in pinstripes, they still risk losing him.

So, while we don't see Soto wearing a Yankees uniform any time soon, we expect them to be the most aggressive trade suitor and biggest spender in baseball if Judge decides to leave.