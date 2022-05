Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou keeps rising in the ranks as a model, and she made quite a splash in the ocean last month during Fashion Week.

The 24-year-old went on vacation after a busy month working and spending the last two weekends partying at the Coachella Valley Festival.

She captioned her Instagram post, 'Do not Disturb,' without specifying who she was reffering to, leaving it ambiguous and applicable to everyone.