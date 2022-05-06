NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Acquire Pascal Siakam For Anfernee Simons, Eric Bledsoe & 2025 1st-Round Pick In Proposed Trade

Pascal Siakam finding an open teammate
Wikimedia | FMSky

Sports
JB Baruelo

Despite finishing the 2021-22 NBA season as the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference, the Portland Trail Blazers still don't have any plan of undergoing a full-scale rebuild this summer.

The Trail Blazers may have decided to trade CJ McCollum before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Still, they remain committed to building a legitimate title contender around the face of the franchise, Damian Lillard.

When the season is officially over, the Trail Blazers are expected to be active on the trade market, searching for quality players who would help them return to title contention next year.

Potential Trade Target - Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam playing defense
Wikimedia | Dudek1337

One of the players the Trail Blazers could target on the trade market this summer is veteran power forward Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors.

In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Trail Blazers to acquire Siakam from the Raptors in the 2022 NBA offseason.

In the proposed Raptors-Trail Blazers trade scenario, Siakam would be headed to Portland for a trade package that includes Anfernee Simons, Eric Bledsoe, and a 2025 first-round pick.

Blazers Add Solid Two-Way Contributor

Pascal Siakam and Andre Iguodala going for a jump ball
Wikimedia | Chensiyuan

Siakam would be an excellent acquisition for the Trail Blazers. His potential arrival in Portland is expected to boost their performance on both ends of the floor.

Siakam would give the Trail Blazers a very reliable scoring option next to Lillard and a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, defender, and floor spacer. He averaged 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 steals this season while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Pascal Siakam As Damian Lillard's New Superstar Running Mate

Damian Lillard making plays for the Trail Blazers
Wikimedia | TaurusEmerald

After some impressive performances in the 2021-22 NBA season, trading Simons would be tough for the Trail Blazers. However, it's something that they should strongly consider if they are serious about maximizing the championship window of Lillard. After they traded McCollum before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, finding Lillard's new superstar running mate should be a top priority for the Trail Blazers.

Siakam may not be on the same level as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he could still form a formidable tandem with Lillard in Portland. With his experience playing with the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, and DeMar DeRozan in Toronto, Siakam wouldn't have a hard time building chemistry with a ball-dominant superstar like Lillard.

Raptors Rebuild Around Scottie Barnes

Anfernee Simons warming up before the game
Wikimedia | Frenchieinportland

The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Raptors. By sending Siakam to Portland, the Raptors would be acquiring a young and promising guard in Simons and a future first-round pick that they could use to add another talented prospect to their roster.

The departure of Siakam won't deeply hurt the Raptors since they have Scottie Barnes. Barnes, who just won the 2022 Rookie of the Year, plays a similar position as Siakam and is already viewed as a franchise cornerstone in Toronto.

