NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Acquire Pascal Siakam For Anfernee Simons, Eric Bledsoe & 2025 1st-Round Pick In Proposed Trade

Despite finishing the 2021-22 NBA season as the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference, the Portland Trail Blazers still don't have any plan of undergoing a full-scale rebuild this summer.

The Trail Blazers may have decided to trade CJ McCollum before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Still, they remain committed to building a legitimate title contender around the face of the franchise, Damian Lillard.

When the season is officially over, the Trail Blazers are expected to be active on the trade market, searching for quality players who would help them return to title contention next year.