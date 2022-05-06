Jacob DeGrom Gets Positive Arm Injury Update By New York Mets

Jacob deGrom
USAToday | USAToday

Sports
Jon Conahan

Jacob deGrom, undoubtedly the best pitcher in all of baseball when healthy, has a chance to make his return within the next month or two. There's a legitimate argument to be made about deGrom being the best pitcher that has ever stepped foot on the mound, although injuries could hurt that honor for him.

He finished the 2021 season with a 7-2 record, 0.55 WHIP, and a 1.08 ERA. If he didn't go down with an injury, there was zero debate on if he was going to be the National League Cy Young Award winner. deGrom's best season came in 2018 when he finished with a 0.91 WHIP and a 1.70 ERA.

The Mets told reporters on April 25 that an MRI and scan revealed "considerable progress" in healing and deGrom would begin "loading and strengthening of the shoulder." More imaging will be done in three weeks. These images will now come within the next week and should be a good sign for when he's going to be back.

The Latest

Our 'Energies Align': Kourtney Kardashian Explains Addison Rae Friendship

Post-Draft Free Agents 49ers Should Look To Sign

'Holding Her Head High': 'RHOBH' Star Crystal Kung-Minkoff Offers Update On Kathy Hilton

Amelia Gray Hamlin Stuns In Braless Leather Dress

The Incredible Gesture George Clooney Made For His Friends

When Is It Likely That Jacob deGrom Will Return For The Mets?

Jacob deGrom
USAToday | USAToday

It's tough to say at the moment when Jacob deGrom is going to return. Considering that the Mets are at the top of their division without him, they could decide to hold him out longer than people think.

The initial announcement that came from the New York Mets was that he would be back within the next two-three months, with that now being the next one-two months.

"Jacob deGrom underwent an MRI today that revealed a stress reaction on his scapula that has caused inflammation in the area. The immediate prescription is for Jake to discontinue throwing for up to 4 weeks and then reimage the area. At that time, we’ll update the plan of care."

Sports

Malia Manuel In Bikini Shows Off Lithesome Physique

By Ashabi Azeez

Can The Mets Keep Playing Like They Are Without Him?

Jacob deGrom
NBC | NBC

What the New York Mets have been able to do without Jacob deGrom is simply mindblowing. Yes, they went out and made some great moves in the offseason including the additions of multiple elite hitters and Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt, but being 18-9 without your best arm is impressive and isn't getting talked about nearly enough.

The Mets can 100% keep playing the way they have without him despite deGrom being the best pitcher in baseball. The Mets are nearly top-5 in every offensive category, including second in team batting average at .257. They've also done a great job on the mound without him as their team ERA is 3.21.

Read Next

Must Read

Vanessa Hudgens Bends Over In Swimsuit For 'Film Day'

Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Soaks Up 'Golden Hour'

Bebe Rexha Offers Rear View In Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley All Treat In Plunging Versace Dress

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Emulates Karol G

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.