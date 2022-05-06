Jacob DeGrom Gets Positive Arm Injury Update By New York Mets

Jacob deGrom, undoubtedly the best pitcher in all of baseball when healthy, has a chance to make his return within the next month or two. There's a legitimate argument to be made about deGrom being the best pitcher that has ever stepped foot on the mound, although injuries could hurt that honor for him.

He finished the 2021 season with a 7-2 record, 0.55 WHIP, and a 1.08 ERA. If he didn't go down with an injury, there was zero debate on if he was going to be the National League Cy Young Award winner. deGrom's best season came in 2018 when he finished with a 0.91 WHIP and a 1.70 ERA.

The Mets told reporters on April 25 that an MRI and scan revealed "considerable progress" in healing and deGrom would begin "loading and strengthening of the shoulder." More imaging will be done in three weeks. These images will now come within the next week and should be a good sign for when he's going to be back.