Small Town Girl Sherry Lynn Marler Simply Vanished

That June day started like any other for Sherry. She woke up just after 9 a.m. and realized her stepfather, Raymond Stringfellow, was leaving to go to the bank, and she decided to tag along.

When they got to the bank, Sherry told Raymond she was thirsty, so he gave her a dollar to go to the gas station across the street to get herself a drink while he was in the bank doing business.

Witnesses later said they saw Sherry walk across several parking lots on the way to the gas station. That was the last confirmed sighting of the young girl.

A short time later, Raymond walked out expecting to find Sherry waiting for him, but she was nowhere to be found. He let some time pass as he searched nearby but eventually called Sherry’s mother, Betty Stringfellow, while she was working at the nearby Waffle House to see if Sherry had stopped by. But Betty hadn't seen her daughter. Panic then started to set in.