Buster Olney Suggests Josh Bell To Blue Jays Trade

One of the most notable ESPN baseball analysts Buster Olney went to Twitter on Wednesday to suggest a trade for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Washington Nationals.

Olney suggested that the Blue Jays should look at acquiring star first baseman from the Washington Nationals, Josh Bell.

Considering that the Nationals are 9-17 this season and are in last place of the National League East with no chance of competing for a title sometime in the near future and the Blue Jays are 16-10 and have a legitimate chance of winning a World Series this season, it certainly makes sense why both teams would do this.