As reported by Finbold, Rogan said he thinks of Bitcoin "in the same way I think about the early internet."

"I think they didn’t see it coming and now it’s a viable form of currency and you can actually buy things with it and I think the government is freaking out," he said.

The host of The Joe Rogan Experience recalled how the United States government tried to censor the internet when it was still in its infancy, but failed.

The same is happening right now with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, according to Rogan.