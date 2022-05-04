NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Trade Three Players & Two 1st-Round Picks For Lakers Superstar Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis warming up before the game
Wikimedia | Denniscabrams

Sports
JB Baruelo

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star center Anthony Davis and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis may be one of the major reasons behind the Lakers' 2020 NBA championship title but after they suffered two disappointing seasons, some people think that it's time for them to part ways with their injury-prone superstar. As of now, the Lakers are yet to show a strong indication that they are planning to move Davis.

However, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, trading Davis is something that the Lakers' front office is expected to discuss in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Potential Landing Spot - Toronto Raptors

Anthony Davis forcing his way into the basket
Shutterstock | 498355

Davis may have dealt with numerous injuries in the past years but once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams are expected to express a strong interest in adding him to their roster. One of the dark-horse trade destinations for Davis is the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors are yet to talk about their plans this summer, but team president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri is among the league executives who are known for making big moves during the offseason.

If he thinks that he can help them win their second NBA championship title, Ujiri will likely do everything he can to bring Davis to Toronto in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Proposed Raptors-Lakers Trade

Anthony Davis joining Team USA practice
Shutterstock | 498355

Davis' trade value may no longer be at its all-time high, but the Raptors would still be needing to come up with an intriguing offer to convince the Lakers to send him to Toronto this summer. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network suggested a hypothetical blockbuster trade that would enable the Raptors to acquire Davis from the Lakers. In the proposed trade scenario, the Raptors would be sending a trade package that includes Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2026 first-round pick to the Lakers in exchange for Davis.

Anthony Davis' On-Court Impact On Raptors

Anthony Davis scoring for Team USA
Shutterstock | 498355

Giving up all those precious trade assets for an injury-prone superstar like Davis would be a huge risk for the Raptors. However, when he's 100 percent healthy, Davis would undeniably be an incredible addition to their roster. His potential arrival in Toronto would give them a major frontcourt boost and significantly improve their performance on both ends of the floor. If Davis would mesh with Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, and Fred VanVleet, the Raptors would have a better chance of making a deep playoff run in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Why The Lakers Would Make The Trade

Gary Trent Jr. warming up before the game
Wikimedia | Frenchieinportland

The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Lakers. Aside from helping them fill up their war chest of future draft assets, the suggested deal would also enable them to swap Davis for two starters who can space the floor in Trent Jr. and Anunoby and a young and promising big man in Achiuwa.

"Talents like OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. would immediately fill holes in the Lakers’ starting lineup while also enabling LeBron James to play the five spot regularly," Patuto said. "With more shooting and a versatile wing defender in the frontcourt, the Lakers would have the option of giving Russell Westbrook another chance with a better-fitting set of personnel. He’d still need to come back next season being a better shooter and more locked-in defender."

