NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Trade Three Players & Two 1st-Round Picks For Lakers Superstar Anthony Davis

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star center Anthony Davis and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis may be one of the major reasons behind the Lakers' 2020 NBA championship title but after they suffered two disappointing seasons, some people think that it's time for them to part ways with their injury-prone superstar. As of now, the Lakers are yet to show a strong indication that they are planning to move Davis.

However, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, trading Davis is something that the Lakers' front office is expected to discuss in the 2022 NBA offseason.