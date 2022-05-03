Andrew Garfield Reacts To Tom Holland’s 'Fake' Butt Claim

Tom Holland recently claimed on Late Night With Seth Meyers that one of the actors on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home wore a fake backside amid production. But what did Andrew Garfield say about the suggestion during his own appearance on the late-night talk show?

Tom Holland Offered What He Claimed Was A 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Spoiler

Tom Holland in black suit and tie
Shutterstock | 673594

"I'll give you a spoiler," Tom Holland had teased while promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home on Late Night With Seth Meyers in February.

Continuing on, Holland got the audience, and Seth Meyers, laughing as he said, "And I'm not going to tell you who but one of us has a fake a-- in that suit. You can figure that out for yourselves."

After watching the clip of Holland's episode, via YouTube, Andrew Garfield, who also starred in the film, seemingly shut down the concept entirely.

Andrew Garfield Claims Tom Holland Was Simply 'Stirring The Pot'

Andrew Garfield stands in front of Spider-Man poster
Shutterstock | 937129

"He's just stirring the pot, old Tom. He can't help himself," Garfield said in response to the video.

According to Garfield, he believes that Holland's comments regarding the potentially fake bottoms of the actors who were seen as Spider-Man, which include the two of them and Tobey Maguire, were made in an effort to generate buzz for the 2021 film, which also starred Zendaya Coleman, who Holland is dating.

Andrew Garfield Believes Tom Holland Was Trying To Get 'Bums On Seats'

Tom Holland as Spider-Man
Shutterstock | 1070501

"You know, there's an expression that we have in entertainment, which is, ‘We want to put bums on seats.' You know, we want to get the audience sat and paying their tickets," Garfield explained of Holland's potential motivation.

As he reflected on Holland's Late Night With Seth Meyers appearance, Garfield applauded his co-star for creating a game, of sorts, for the audiences tuning into Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"Tom is pretty great at creating subgenres of games for you all, while you're in the cinema going, ‘Well, that butt doesn't look real. Tobey's looks like it might be real. Could Andrew have that much ass? Maybe, potentially,'" Garfield simulated.

Andrew Garfield Confirmed The Authenticity Of His Backside To Seth Meyers

Andrew Garfield wears a navy suit and tie
Shutterstock | 2914948

Garfield went on to reveal that while he may not be able to speak for his castmates, his backside is all-natural.

"All I know is that I am totally...unmodified, and that’s all I can share,” he joked. “I think Tom is very good at marketing.”

