Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Wants To Know Summer Plans

South African model Candice Swanepoel wants to know if fans have any summer plans because she does. She released a new collection during the Revolve Festival last week and modeled some of her pieces on her Instagram page. The model showed off her tone abs, slim waist, and hips in a batik print bikini from her swimwear brand Tropic of C.

Swanepoel paired her string bikini with a cute pink cropped top, and her picture exuded sex appeal as she stared intensely with parted lips at the camera.

Swanepoel loves asking her 17 million-plus Instagram audience questions about her looks because she enjoys the feedback and engagement. Last month, she shared a series of shapewear posts asking them to choose their fighters. The model wore a high-rise black square-neck piece flaunting her toned long legs and arms in the cover photo. She paired the look with a shaggy blonde hairstyle and 3-inch heeled sandals.

Swanepoel joined Kim Kardashian and some of her Victoria's Secret Angel alums for the shapewear campaign. Her poses showed her flexibility, and one user jokingly commented that life wasn't fair. Swanepoel wore a thin, strapped thing with a skintight top in another post. The nude piece accentuated her toned abs and tight glutes, while her pose in the second slide highlighted her defined pelvic. Swanepoel showed her pert behind to the camera in the final slide while her full curls fell to the side of her face.

Kim said she wasn't originally supposed to be in the shot but seeing legends like Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum pose effortlessly with Candice Swanepoel, and Alessandra Ambrosio inspired her to join in.

The campaign was the talk of the internet for days as it marked Tyra Banks' rare return to active model since she took a break a few years ago.

Kim wrote,

"OK so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic. Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice wearing our signature SKIMS Fits Everybody collection."

Group Photoshoot For SKIMS

The ladies all had different hair shades, but all wore nude makeup to match their body shapers. Swanepoel wore a high-waisted bottom and a short-sleeved cropped top in a nude shade for her group photoshoot. Tyra banks stunned in a chocolate bodysuit, flaunting her grown woman curves, while Kim, Heidi, and Alessandra wore variations of bikinis.

