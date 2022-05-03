Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Wants To Know Summer Plans

South African model Candice Swanepoel wants to know if fans have any summer plans because she does. She released a new collection during the Revolve Festival last week and modeled some of her pieces on her Instagram page. The model showed off her tone abs, slim waist, and hips in a batik print bikini from her swimwear brand Tropic of C.

Swanepoel paired her string bikini with a cute pink cropped top, and her picture exuded sex appeal as she stared intensely with parted lips at the camera.

