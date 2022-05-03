Blake Lively Stuns In NYC Themed Dress At 2022 Met Gala

Blake Lively
Shutterstock | 517963

Entertainment
Bryce Cameron

Every year the Met Gala serves as the stomping grounds for the most daring and bedazzling fashions. Celebrities from all parts of the industry emerge on the red carpet in their best attempts to match the theme.

The 2022 Met Gala red carpet featured the most dazzling display thanks to co-chair Blake Lively. As co-chair, there were a lot of expectations surrounding Blake because of her role in putting on this year's affair.

Her choice was a fan favorite on social media, and it's easy to see why. Everyone loves an optical illusion. Keep reading for more details on her breathing attire.

The Latest

Kaia Gerber In Alexander McQueen Goes 'Red Carpet Official' With Austin Butler At MET Gala

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Killer Legs In Shorts Alongside Axl Rose

RHOA's Porsha Williams Reveals Bridesmaids

'Give A Chance To Come Back': Ramona Shelburne Reveals Joel Embiid's Message To His 76ers Teammates

Burna Boy Brings The Heat To The Daily Show

Blake Wows On The 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

Blake Lively
Shutterstock | 2131613

Blake knows how to put on a show, and she stunned everyone with her look for this year's Met Gala. For her 2022 look, she wore a dress that created an epic optical illusion for anyone who viewed it.

Blake's dress was inspired by New York City architecture and pulled in elements from multiple historic landmark buildings to complete the look. Some of the buildings used as inspiration for the dress include The Empire State Building, Grand Central Station, and The Statue of Liberty.

The dramatic reveal was met with a chorus of "awes" from onlookers walking the red carpet. Even Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds couldn't believe what he was seeing.

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus opens up about her struggles with identity after playing Hannah Montana.

By Cha Miñoza

Blake's Past Met Gala Looks

Blake Lively
Shutterstock | 517963

Blake has always shined bright during her appearances at the Met Gala. She's one of the rare celebrities who never misses when it comes to the extravagant fashion affair.

One of her most iconic looks came in 2018 when she wore a custom Versace gown. The dress was so memorable that Blake herself as often referred to the gown as her "favorite dress ever". This look helped earn her the distinction of someone who always ends up on the "Best Dressed" lists that comes out the next day.

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Alexandra Daddario Is Dreamy In PJs

Blake's Current Happenings

Blake Lively
Shutterstock | 487966

Blake's been keeping busy as of late. Her appearance and co-chair duties at the 2022 Met Gala aren't the only things on her plate in recent memory. She's also been exploring her talents as a director.

Most notably, Blake directed a music video for Taylor Swift for a song off RED (Taylor's Version). The video "I Bet You Think About Me" was the first time the real life besties have collaborated. The song also features country artist Chris Stapleton, and it was the first music video for Taylor in the country genre in years.

Read Next

Must Read

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Facing 18 Years In Prison

Olympian Lindsey Vonn Shares Routine For Strong Abs And Glutes

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle Thrills While Rock Climbing

NBA Rumors: Kevin Love & Collin Sexton To Lakers, Russell Westbrook To Cavs In Proposed Blockbuster Deal

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.