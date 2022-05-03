Blake Lively Stuns In NYC Themed Dress At 2022 Met Gala

Every year the Met Gala serves as the stomping grounds for the most daring and bedazzling fashions. Celebrities from all parts of the industry emerge on the red carpet in their best attempts to match the theme.

The 2022 Met Gala red carpet featured the most dazzling display thanks to co-chair Blake Lively. As co-chair, there were a lot of expectations surrounding Blake because of her role in putting on this year's affair.

Her choice was a fan favorite on social media, and it's easy to see why. Everyone loves an optical illusion. Keep reading for more details on her breathing attire.