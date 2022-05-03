NBA Rumors: Nets Could Acquire Rudy Gobert For Ben Simmons & 2022 1st-Round Pick In Proposed Blockbuster

There's indeed a realistic chance for Gobert to become available on the trading block this summer. Since they suffered a first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, rumors have been swirling around Gobert and his future with the Jazz. On Twitter, Sean O'Connell of SiriusXM revealed that a source close to the situation informed him that Gobert is at "him or me" point with Donovan Mitchell and will soon ask the Jazz to trade one of them in the 2022 NBA offseason.

With Mitchell considered the face of the team, Gobert will likely be the one to be traded should the Jazz decide to break up their tandem.