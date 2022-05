The MET Gala is underway, and Kaia Gerber turned heads in a slashed silk tulle Alexander McQueen dress with silver metal sequin, iris embroidery, and antique silver hair clips. While her fashion matched the theme of a "chainmail soldier" look, her appearance with boyfriend Austin Butler was the talk of the day.

Rumor had it that they were in a relationship, but the couple hadn't made their red carpet debut until today.