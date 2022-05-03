NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Thunder Trade Sends Shai Gilgeous-Alexander To New York For Four First-Round Picks

Gilgeous-Alexander would undeniably be a great addition to the Knicks. His potential arrival in New York wouldn't only immediately address their need for a new starting point guard, but it would also help them improve their offensive efficiency which currently ranks No. 22 in the league, scoring 108.0 points per 100 possessions. He would give the Knicks a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, playmaker, perimeter defender, and floor spacer.

This season, the 23-year-old point guard averaged 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from beyond the arc.