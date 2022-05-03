Carrie Underwood Flaunts Killer Legs In Shorts Alongside Axl Rose

Country Music royalty Carrie Underwood had the "best night of her life" at the just-concluded Stagecoach Festival. Despite being a regular on the Mane Stage, Underwood performed like a rookie, again reminding everyone why we all love her! She claims to have rocked the show as no one has ever done before and the crowd agreed based on their enthusiastic interaction during the show.

"Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out!!! Thank you, Axl, for making this lifelong dream come true!!!You rocked that @stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before! ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥"

Getting Ready For The Festival

Underwood prepared to deliver a stellar performance in a similar outfit the weeks before, showing off her toned thighs and legs in platform boots. She wore a plaid flannel shirt over light-blue jeans and styled her blonde hair in a square wave. The singer also took to her Instagram to promise fans it would be a great show and inform them of the alternative viewing choices available for people who couldn't attend the festival.

Dressed For Dancing!

Underwood's outfit choice of shorts, a tee-shirt, and booties allowed her to move effortlessly and exude so much energy on stage. Her fringe accessories jiggled as she jumped and stomped while her curly blonde hair weaved from side to side. She brought out Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose for a medley of Sweet Child O' Mine and Paradise City as they danced all over the stage.

Dressing The Part

She also entertained her OG fans with a rendition of her classic song "Jesus, Take the Wheel." The fashionista switched up her look to a rhinestones and gems combo as homage to her upcoming album Gems & Rhinestones.

She wore a skintight purple top tucked into bejeweled jean shorts, matching oversized jacket and a gold Chanel belt. A moment later, Underwood ended the show wearing a white top and matching shorts with silver fringe on the sides and pink cowboy boots.

A Tribute To Lost Ones

The singer joined other country artists in mourning the death of Naomi Judd by performing "See You Again." Underwood said,

"This next song goes out to everybody who's ever lost someone that they loved, which is everybody but just because the people that we love are not here with us does not mean that they are not here with us and does not mean that you will not see them again someday."

