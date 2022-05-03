Carrie Underwood Flaunts Killer Legs In Shorts Alongside Axl Rose

Country Music royalty Carrie Underwood had the "best night of her life" at the just-concluded Stagecoach Festival. Despite being a regular on the Mane Stage, Underwood performed like a rookie, again reminding everyone why we all love her! She claims to have rocked the show as no one has ever done before and the crowd agreed based on their enthusiastic interaction during the show.

"Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out!!! Thank you, Axl, for making this lifelong dream come true!!!You rocked that @stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before! ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥"