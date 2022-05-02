'Give A Chance To Come Back': Ramona Shelburne Reveals Joel Embiid's Message To His 76ers Teammates

The 76ers are faced with the challenge of competing in at least the first two games of the series against the Heat without the MVP candidate.

During Ramona Shelburne's appearance on ESPN's NBA Today on Monday, she provided an injury update for Embiid, detailing that he is still dealing with some concussion-like symptoms in relation to his sensitivity to light.

She also stated that the All-Star big man needs to clear other hurdles, such as building his cardio again and going through shooting drills before he can receive clearance to play. At the same time, Shelburne revealed Embiid's lone message to his teammates.

"His main message was 'I just need my guys to give a chance to come back," Shelburne said.

Embiid remains optimistic about an early return, but that entire process is out of his hands. He can only hope that his team can right the ship and keep the series competitive until he returns.