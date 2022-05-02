'Give A Chance To Come Back': Ramona Shelburne Reveals Joel Embiid's Message To His 76ers Teammates

Embiid's absence through at least the first two games of the series is a significant blow, but more importantly, it puts more pressure on James Harden to lead the charge.
The 76ers acquired Harden, expecting he would be a huge offensive factor as a playmaker with his scoring and passing. He's showcased the latter in the playoffs, averaging 10.2 assists per contest in the six games played in the first-round series against the Raptors.
However, his scoring woes from the regular season have bled over into the playoffs. He averaged 19.0 points on 41.1% shooting against Toronto, including shooting below 37% from the floor four times.
Harden holds the bulk of the responsibility to carry the 76ers, while supplementary talent such as Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris need to be massive factors if Philadelphia has any chance against Miami with Emibid sidelined.