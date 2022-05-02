Ayesha Curry Reminisces Over Glamorous Moment With Stephen Curry

As her husband gradually works his way up to legendary status in the NBA, Ayesha Curry is also plotting world domination as a TV personality and entrepreneur. Many may know her through her Food Channel program as a host and also for her line of culinary products. After getting hitched to Curry in 2011, she took her love of cooking to the next level by launching a blog and YouTube channel.

Now with more than 7.5 million Instagram fans, it is clear that she is more than just a pretty face and wife of an athlete. In fact, she can boast of being an author and restauranteur as well. Clearly, the woman has the goods and has made it known that there is more than just one star in their household.