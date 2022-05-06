Bella Hadid Bares It All In Sheer Jean-Paul Gaultier

There were many questions about how the Gaultier brand would carry on after its legendary founder and namesake, Jean-Paul Gaultier, ceased prêt-à-porter collections in 2015 and retired a few years later in 2020. Going out with a bang at the Théâtre du Châtelet for his last Haute Couture collection, he reminded the entire industry why he is regarded as one of the true legends of fashion. One current supermodel that loves to wear the designer is none other than Bella Hadid, who gives her fans every angle of his singular clothes on her Instagram page, unafraid to demonstrate how Gaultier is designed for the fashion-forward, progressive woman.

As the second guest designer to bring forth a collection, Glenn Martens has taken the baton from Sacai’s Chitose Abe and there has been hot anticipation about what he would bring forth. With this collection, Martens makes his own history as only the second person to work on a series for Jean-Paul Gaultier and the critics have already hailed it as an imaginative, visual orgasm that is in line with the brand’s penchant for progressive fashion.