Bella Hadid Bares It All In Sheer Jean-Paul Gaultier

Handing Off The Baton

There were many questions about how the Gaultier brand would carry on after its legendary founder and namesake, Jean-Paul Gaultier, ceased prêt-à-porter collections in 2015 and retired a few years later in 2020. Going out with a bang at the Théâtre du Châtelet for his last Haute Couture collection, he reminded the entire industry why he is regarded as one of the true legends of fashion. One current supermodel that loves to wear the designer is none other than Bella Hadid, who gives her fans every angle of his singular clothes on her Instagram page, unafraid to demonstrate how Gaultier is designed for the fashion-forward, progressive woman.

As the second guest designer to bring forth a collection, Glenn Martens has taken the baton from Sacai’s Chitose Abe and there has been hot anticipation about what he would bring forth. With this collection, Martens makes his own history as only the second person to work on a series for Jean-Paul Gaultier and the critics have already hailed it as an imaginative, visual orgasm that is in line with the brand’s penchant for progressive fashion.

Glenn Martens Is An Innovator And Experimenter Supreme

Hailing from Belgium, Martens is already known in industry circles as someone that thinks outside the conventional box to create unforgettable pieces. In addition to being the director at Y/Project, he also serves as the Creative Director at Diesel. With this latest release, his signature style resonates throughout while simultaneously respecting the distinctive flair that is associated with all things Gaultier. For those that know all about the brand, that means stripes and corsets galore! Normani is a new music sensation on the scene that has taken the Gaultier look and ran with it. Fans agree that it is a winning look at any angle!

A New Exciting Phase At Jean-Paul Gaultier Emerges

Thanks to the new direction of Glenn Martens, there has been new life breathed into the Jean-Paul Gaultier brand and the reviews have already mentioned how fresh the current take is, a great nod to the stylings of yet another promising talent in the industry and a credit to his consistent output of exceptional fashion. Rihanna is one that is always looking for a great collaborator, and Martens and RiRi would be a match made in sartorial heaven!

What Fans Can Expect From This Collection

The latest Gaultier collection is a case study in sartorial brilliance, with plenty of long, billowing dresses, stripes that are reminiscent of dystopian eras, flared taffeta dresses, and of course corsets that helped to put the brand on the map. Those in attendance at the release were reminded of how Gaultier’s collections in the mid-90s transformed supermodels into statues. With Martens' release now a celebration, hopefully, it will not be the last collaboration with the brand.

