Alexandra Daddario Is Dreamy In PJs

According to the movie's IMDb page, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is a supernatural show that follows a neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. Inspired by Anne Rice's novel series, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the AMC show is set to run for eight episodes in 2023.

Daddario has been hyping up the project on social media, recently sharing a selfie with co-star Tongayi Chirisa captioned, "Big welcome to my co-star who will have to listen to me complain about the heat for the next 4 months!!!"

It seems that Chirisa and Daddario are making the most of their time in Louisiana. The actress started off the new week on Monday with a post of the duo attending "a very special jazz fest."

"I only complained about the heat 12 times!!!" she joked in the caption.

Keep going for more photos!