Alexandra Daddario Is Dreamy In PJs

It was PJs central on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram feed over the weekend as the 36-year-old treated fans to a photo dump from the set of her upcoming movie, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. Currently filming on location in Louisiana, the actress took a break from shooting in the hot Pelican state weather to post several snaps from her hotel room and the beach. Kicking off the share with a couple of pajama pics, the actress looked ravishing in a blue two-piece set that brought out her gorgeous eyes.

Scroll to see the photos!

Dreamy In Blue

Alexandra Daddario in blue floral maxi dress with a cinched waist at an event.
Shutterstock | 673594

Showing off her sleeping attire in a mix of standing poses, Daddario was all legs in comfy shorts and a button-down shirt as she flaunted her chiseled pins in front of the camera. Barefoot with messy hair, she included a close-up of her chic PJs, which had deep side slits and white trimming.

The actress then moved the action to the beach, posting a stunning photo of herself lying in the sand with the camera crew all around her. There was also a white screen in the shot, which was captured next to a peer beneath a spectacular sky.

Check out her post below!

Set Life

Giving fans another glimpse of her day on set with some delicious-looking churros, presumably provided by catering, Daddario set a calming, zen-like mood with a video featuring some wind chimes swaying in the breeze. She also included a lovely clip with a willow tree catching the wind.

Captioned "Bed & breakfast," the upload was a big hit with her fans, who rewarded the photos with over 836,000-plus likes and flocked to the comments to leave her 1,300-plus messages. While some gushed over her beautiful eyes, others tried to guess what the new movie was about.

"Is it just me or does this look like the start to a horror movie," said one person, with another user sticking to compliments in a message that read, "Wake up vibes!"

New Supernatural Show

According to the movie's IMDb page, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is a supernatural show that follows a neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. Inspired by Anne Rice's novel series, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the AMC show is set to run for eight episodes in 2023.

Daddario has been hyping up the project on social media, recently sharing a selfie with co-star Tongayi Chirisa captioned, "Big welcome to my co-star who will have to listen to me complain about the heat for the next 4 months!!!"

It seems that Chirisa and Daddario are making the most of their time in Louisiana. The actress started off the new week on Monday with a post of the duo attending "a very special jazz fest."

"I only complained about the heat 12 times!!!" she joked in the caption.

Keep going for more photos!

Other Projects Coming Up

Alexandra Daddario smiles in red leather top at the 'Why Women Kill' premiere.
Shutterstock | 564025

The AMC supernatural series is not the only project Daddario currently has in the works. The White Lotus alum is also starring in the Matt Smukler-directed coming-of-age tale Wildflower alongside Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka and Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

Fans have also been campaigning to see the Baywatch star play Zatanna in a DCEU movie, although there's still no word out on that front despite Warner Bros. recently announcing a new live-action film.

