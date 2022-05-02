'We Have Each Other's Backs': 'RHOM' Star Julia Lemigova On Friendship With Adriana De Moura

According to Gimenez, she doesn't always see such close-knit relationships between the women of the Real Housewives franchise.

"I think that, unfortunately, we don't see sometimes women supporting each other. There’s always conflict and drama. And, you know, we all have conflict and drama in our friendships, but I do see they are 100 percent the Thelma and Louise of each other," she explained. "People may look at that as, 'Oh, what’s going on there? Is there some sexuality in that?' And there isn’t. It’s more about, 'I’m your ride or die.'"