'We Have Each Other's Backs': 'RHOM' Star Julia Lemigova On Friendship With Adriana De Moura

Some have felt that Real Housewives of Miami cast members Julia Lemigova and Adriana de Moura are suspiciously close, but what's really going on between them? A Bravo producer is speaking out about their relationship.

Julia Lemigova Joined The Cast Of 'RHOM' Amid Season Four

Julia Lemigova and Adriana De Moura have faced rumors of a romance in the months since Lemigova, the wife of tennis great Martina Navratilova, made her debut on the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Miami on Peacock. However, according to a Bravo producer, the ladies are nothing more than super-close best friends.

"I think they have a really solid friendship," Pamela Gimenez, VP of Current Production on RHOM, told Bravo's The Daily Dish.

'Real Housewives' Stars Don't Always Have One Another's Back Amid The Dramas Of The Shows

Adriana De Moura smiles in black lace dress
Shutterstock | 64736

According to Gimenez, she doesn't always see such close-knit relationships between the women of the Real Housewives franchise.

"I think that, unfortunately, we don't see sometimes women supporting each other. There’s always conflict and drama. And, you know, we all have conflict and drama in our friendships, but I do see they are 100 percent the Thelma and Louise of each other," she explained. "People may look at that as, 'Oh, what’s going on there? Is there some sexuality in that?' And there isn’t. It’s more about, 'I’m your ride or die.'"

Pamela Gimenez Believes Adriana De Moura And Julia Lemigova Have 'Unconditional Love' For One Another

"Love is in so many of our relationships, right? In our relationships with our parents, our children, our husbands, our boyfriends," Gimenez said.

Just like many off-screen friends, Gimenez believes that when it comes to De Moura and Lemigova, the co-stars have a deep love for one another.

"Everything is that source of loving someone and respecting them and having true ties to them. And I think that that is what you see between Julia and Adriana: Unconditional love for each other," she said.

Julia Lemigova Says She And Adriana De Moura Have Each Other's Backs

Julia Lemigova smiles with French fries and Adriana De Moura
instagram | Adriana De Moura

During her own interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish earlier this year, Lemigova spoke of her longtime friend, De Moura.

"The basis of any relationship, whether it's a relationship or friendship, you have each other's back. So it wasn't that difficult because we have something that real friends do: We have each other, and we have each other's backs," she shared. "So we are ready for anything, you know, good things, bad things, fights, or laughing. Whatever you give us, we are ready for it."

The Real Housewives of Miami season four is currently airing on Bravo and streaming on Peacock.

