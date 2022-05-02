The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams that are expected to be active on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Warriors are currently focused on fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. But if they fall short of achieving their main goal, the Warriors are expected to abandon their two-timeline plan and become more aggressive in improving their roster around the veteran trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.
NBA Rumors: Rudy Gobert To Warriors Possible, Andrew Wiggins As Main Trade Chip
Chasing Rudy Gobert
One of the potential trade targets for the Warrior this summer is All-Star center Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz. The Jazz are yet to talk about their plans for the 2022 NBA offseason but after they suffered a first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, rumors are circulating that they would explore the possibility of breaking up the tandem of Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Jazz could undergo a huge roster overhaul to make Mitchell "more comfortable." With Mitchell still considered the face of the franchise, Gobert will likely be the one to go should the Jazz split up their young superstar duo.
Trading Andrew Wiggins For Rudy Gobert
In a recent podcast, Windhorst and ESPN's Tim MacMahon talked about the rumors linking Gobert to the Warriors. Windhorst said that the Gobert-to-Warriors trade has a possibility of becoming a reality with Andrew Wiggins becoming the centerpiece of the trade package that Golden State would offer to Utah.
"I have heard that rumor out there," Windhorst said on potential trade that would send Gobert to Golden State, as quoted by Hoops Hype. "I guess it would be based around Andrew Wiggins. I don’t know. If the Warriors win the title I don’t know if they’re looking for a major shake-up. But the Warriors don’t have that big and they have young players and they have the Wiggins contract. I don’t think they should be considered a leader but I think that’s on the board. I’ve definitely heard that."
Warriors Form Fearsome Foursome
Trading Wiggins for Gobert would make a lot of sense for the Warriors, especially if they fail to reclaim their throne this season. Gobert would significantly improve the Warriors' frontcourt, giving them a very reliable scorer under the basket, a monster rebounder, and a quality rim protector. This season, the 29-year-old French big man averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks while shooting 71.3 percent from the field.
Adding Gobert to the core of Curry, Thompson, and Green would give the Warriors a better matchup against powerhouse teams with dominant big men such as the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Why The Jazz Would Make The Trade
Wiggins would be an intriguing acquisition for the Jazz. He would give them a younger All-Star who would help Mitchell carry the team in the 2021-22 NBA season. He may still have plenty of things that he needs to improve in his game but this season, he's finally living up to expectations from a former No. 1 pick. Playing for a team where he could be the No. 2 scoring option could help Wiggins further improve his game and speed up his development into a legitimate superstar in the league.
However, Wiggins alone shouldn't be enough for the Jazz to give up Gobert to the Warriors. In the potential deal that would send Gobert to Golden State, the Jazz could ask for the inclusion of James Wiseman and future draft assets in the Warriors' offer.