NBA Rumors: Rudy Gobert To Warriors Possible, Andrew Wiggins As Main Trade Chip

In a recent podcast, Windhorst and ESPN's Tim MacMahon talked about the rumors linking Gobert to the Warriors. Windhorst said that the Gobert-to-Warriors trade has a possibility of becoming a reality with Andrew Wiggins becoming the centerpiece of the trade package that Golden State would offer to Utah.

"I have heard that rumor out there," Windhorst said on potential trade that would send Gobert to Golden State, as quoted by Hoops Hype. "I guess it would be based around Andrew Wiggins. I don’t know. If the Warriors win the title I don’t know if they’re looking for a major shake-up. But the Warriors don’t have that big and they have young players and they have the Wiggins contract. I don’t think they should be considered a leader but I think that’s on the board. I’ve definitely heard that."