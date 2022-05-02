Sydney Sweeney Enjoys Weekend In Bikini

Later on in the slideshow, Sweeney cuddled her pet dog, Tank, as they sunbathed on a lounge seater and stripped towel. She protected her eyes with wide-framed sunshades and pushed her blonde hair to the back, letting the dog's mouth rest on her cheeks.

The actress shared more shots of her animal print bikini, giving her 12 million-plus fans a closer view of her toned legs and glutes as she hugged the pole near her and threw her head back sexily.