NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Trade Would Reunite Kyrie Irving & LeBron James In Los Angeles Next Season

Kyrie Irving celebrating a successful play
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to find a new starting point guard in the 2022 NBA offseason. Russell Westbrook may still have one year left in his contract but after his first season wearing the Purple and Gold turned into a major disaster, multiple signs are pointing out that the Lakers will trade him again this summer. Despite their limited trade assets, the Lakers continue to be linked to several quality floor generals who would become available on the market after the 2021-22 NBA season.

Dream Trade Target - Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving waiting for the game to resume
One of the dream trade targets for the Lakers this summer is LeBron James' former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade that would enable the Lakers to reunite James with Irving next season. In the proposed three-team trade, the Lakers would get Irving and Patty Mills, the Nets would receive Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier, and the Charlotte Hornets would obtain Russell Westbrook and a 2027 first-round pick.

Kyrie Irving Boosts Lakers' Championship Odds

Kyrie Irving going back to defense
Though it would cost them a future first-round pick, the proposed blockbuster deal should be a no-brainer for the Lakers, especially if they are still serious about winning another NBA championship title next season. Despite the controversies that he was involved in, Irving would still be a massive upgrade over Westbrook at the Lakers' starting point guard position. Aside from being a better three-point shooter, Irving also knows how to efficiently co-exist with James on the court.

The only downside of the trade is the Lakers must prepare to offer Irving a max contract in the 2023 NBA free agency.

Nets Overhaul Roster Around Kevin Durant

Terry Rozier going for a layup
The Nets are only expected to explore the suggested trade if Irving expresses his desire to leave this summer. Instead of losing him as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return, the proposed blockbuster deal would enable the Nets to turn his expiring contract into two starting-caliber veterans who would help Kevin Durant carry the team next season.

"Speaking of those quality veterans, the Nets lose top-end talent, but they get deeper," Piercey said. "They’re swapping an All-World player for two very good ones. Most importantly, both Hayward and Rozier, barring physical injury, are reliable."

Hornets Obtain Financial Flexibility

Russell Westbrook warming up before the game
Meanwhile, as compensation for helping the Lakers and the Nets facilitate an Irving trade, the Hornets would be receiving a future first-round pick that they could use to add another young and promising talent to their roster. Also, trading Hayward and Rozier for Westbrook's expiring contract would enable the Hornets to open up a huge chunk of their salary cap space in the summer of 2023. Westbrook may no longer fit their long-term plan, but he could serve as a great mentor and reliable backup for LaMelo Ball next season.

