NBA Rumors: Kevin Love & Collin Sexton To Lakers, Russell Westbrook To Cavs In Proposed Blockbuster Deal

One of the potential trade partners for the Lakers in the deal involving Westbrook is the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Andy Quach of NBA Analysis Network, the Lakers and Cavaliers could explore a blockbuster deal featuring Westbrook, Kevin Love, and Collin Sexton this summer.

"A sign-and-trade that sends Kevin Love and Collin Sexton to the Los Angeles Lakers in return for Russell Westbrook and a future unprotected first-round pick makes sense for both teams," Quach wrote.

Before they could execute the trade, they must first convince Sexton to agree to a sign-and-trade deal to Los Angeles.