WWE Superstar Becky Lynch Joins New Collin Milano Campaign

Everyone knows her as Big Time Becks and The Man, but Becky Lynch showed a side of herself we hardly see in the new Collin Milano campaign.

The Irish wrestler brought her fiery magic into the fashion world by wearing corporate haute couture outfits and proving there's more to herself than punching and smacking down.

As proven in their caption, Collin Milano chose Lynch because of her versatility.

"The Woman. The Mum. The Person. The Athlete. The Fashion Icon. The Achievements. Translated in all languages: 🥇 And a big 🏆 to all her fans! They are truly amazing 🤩"

Check out the pictures below.

Lynch Flaunts Her Abs

Lynch also wore a nude pantsuit made of feathers for her second photoshoot. The jacket was a cropped single buttoned design worn without an innerwear, thereby exposing her cleavage, and the pants were straight-legged with pockets.

The athlete accessorized her look with a black envelope shoulder bag and matching pointed-toe stilettos with three spikes at the heel. Lynch's fierce persona and bold ambition resonated with the collection hence the brand tapping her for its campaign.

"There's no limit to what a woman can accomplish," the caption said.

Lynch Poses In A Black Pantsuit

Lynch wore a fancy black two-piece consisting of ankle-length skintight pants with flared frills on the sides and a short slit, and a plunging neckline long-sleeved top exposing her busty cleavage. She paired the outfit with triple-spiked pointed-toe black shoes and her signature red hair in bangs.

Lynch paired her two-piece with an oversized square-framed sunshade to the Katie Taylor v. Amanda Serrano historic fight. The ladies will go head-to-head for the Undisputed Women's Lightweight Championship in Madison Square Garden.

Lynch Supports Katie Taylor

As a trailblazer and history maker herself, Lynch is the Skipper of Team Taylor, and she introduced her fellow countrywoman. The fighter won the RAW championship belt against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

She told DAZN,

"It's a huge win, especially to fighters like these ladies get the spotlight that they deserve because without question, these are pound-for-pound the best boxers in the world. So to see the attention that they're getting, the spotlight, they're getting... it's huge, but they deserve it. They deserve it because they're just so damn good."

Getting Ready For The Biggest Women's Boxing Match

"It all goes down tonight. Biggest Women's boxing match of time. History in the making LFG,"

She wrote alongside a picture posing with Taylor. Lynch flaunted Taylor's DAZN glove while the boxer showed off her WWE belt.

