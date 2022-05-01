'The Drew Barrymore Show' Renewed Through The 2022-2023 Season

Fans of Drew Barrymore and her hit talk show received a great piece of news. "The Drew Barrymore Show" has officially been renewed for another season. The pickup will carry the show through the 2022-2023 season.

"The Drew Barrymore Show" first premiered in 2020 and has served as somewhat of a resurface in the former child star's career. Regarding the renewal news, Drew stated, "I am honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game-changer in the daytime space."

The way viewers consume television shows is constantly evolving, and this is something Drew is mindful of. In her official statement, she said, "Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with."