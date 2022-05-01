'The Drew Barrymore Show' Renewed Through The 2022-2023 Season

Fans of Drew Barrymore and her hit talk show received a great piece of news. "The Drew Barrymore Show" has officially been renewed for another season. The pickup will carry the show through the 2022-2023 season.

"The Drew Barrymore Show" first premiered in 2020 and has served as somewhat of a resurface in the former child star's career. Regarding the renewal news, Drew stated, "I am honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game-changer in the daytime space."

The way viewers consume television shows is constantly evolving, and this is something Drew is mindful of. In her official statement, she said, "Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with."

The Show's New Direction

News of the show's pickup also came with the announcement of some big format changes. According to the renewal announcement, "The Drew Barrymore Show" will now be produced and distributed as two thirty-minute broadcasts that can "seamlessly run together back-to-back or be split apart to air separately."

Despite the format change, the series is expected to carry the same type of interviews and segments that fans grew to love. The series has been the fastest-growing talk show in the genre. In addition, only one other talk show in the daytime timeslot has gained viewers year-to-year as Drew's has.

Drew's Network Approval

The high viewership and renewal announcement makes it evident that the fans care about the show. However, they aren't the only supporters of the show's success. Network executives are also touting the performance and future of "The Drew Barrymore Show".

President of CBS Media Steve LoCascio said, "We could not be happier to continue our relationship with CBS Stations and our other station partners to deliver more of 'The Drew Barrymore Show.'

His praise for Drew and what she has created didn't stop there. He also said, "From Drew's unique take on everyday news to headline-generating celebrity interviews to lifestyle how-tos, Drew is a force of nature who has brought a fresh, optimistic viewpoint to daytime television."

Best Moments From 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Drew has given fans countless epic moments on her talk show over the last two years. One moment, in particular, was a fan favorite. Drew reunited the cast of "Charlie's Angels" which included a rare on-screen appearance of Cameron Diaz.

Besides that moment, another standout episode featured a surprise appearance from director Steven Spielberg. Drew was visibly emotional during the moment and lamented how impactful he was on her childhood.

