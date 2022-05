Spanish actress Penelope Cruz turned 48 two days ago, and her Lancôme family celebrated her with multiple posts. The pictures featured the actress in black and red outfits wearing Lancôme makeup and possible perfume.

She joined the fashion house in 2013 after becoming the face of its perfume in 2010 alongside Julia Roberts and Kate Winslet. Of the three ladies, only Cruz remains with the brand almost ten years after the campaign.