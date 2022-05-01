Stassie Karanikolaou Is A 'Beach Bum' In Bikini

Stassie Karanikolaou has made a name for herself in the modeling industry. She recently flaunted her toned body in a nude bikini, although it's barely visible from how she was sitting.

The model sat on the floor and pulled her knees to her chest, calling herself a beach bum because of her outfit choice.

Stassie's long brown hair fell around her face in body waves while her plump lips stood out with their creamy nude color. She accessorized her look with chunky gold hoop earrings and colored hand accessories - bangles and rings.

Coachella Certified

Stassie is in full summer mode, as shown in her Coachella outfits. The model incorporated fancy monokinis and bikinis into her outfits for the Valley festival, including a sheer mesh number and another black bikini bottom.

Stassie shared videos and pictures of her and her friends having fun in the Valley while updating her fans that she barely slept.

One of the commenters wrote, "You're so pretty and so cool and such a good friend." and others complimented her beauty.

Flaunting Her Body In Bikini

The model flaunted her assets in a multicolored floral red string bikini consisting of high-rise bottoms and a triangle top.

Her long curly hair reached her waist, and she kept it in place with a face cap while raising her water bottle, letting her fans know she was staying hydrated. She showed her full-length sans lower limbs in a mirror selfie while joking about the 8 UV tanning scale.

Modeling For Lounge Underwear

Another recent campaign from the model was for an underwear brand - Lounge. The spicy red lingerie consisted of a lace bra, matching panties, and a waist garter belt. It hugged her slim waist highlighting her toned abs and curves.

Stassie topped her look with a sultry makeup wearing a lightly smoked eyeshadow and creamy nude lipstick, which has become her signature go-to because of its effect on her plump lips.

Introducing Sunny Vodka

Last month, she revealed that she's expanding her brand like her friend Kendall Jenner and launched a new Vodka - Sunny.

In March, the model launched the alcohol with her friend Zack Bia, and Forbes calls it "a small batch corn-based American-made spirit."

Their timing was also perfect because it's just in time for the Spring-breakers and Summer parties. She said the idea was a no-brainer since she and Bia loved hosting parties and get-togethers.

