Daytime TV legend and comedian Ellen DeGeneres has taken her final bow as the host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. On April 28, Ellen DeGeneres taped the last episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which will air on May 26. She reflected on the moment while sharing a heart-melting message.
Ellen DeGeneres Shares Touching Message For Final Episode Announcement
Ellen Reflects On The Past Years
Ellen shared the heart-melting message on Instagram, reflecting on the years of hosting the show. "When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn't exist. Social media didn't exist. Gay marriage wasn't legal. We watched the world change for the better, sometimes not. But whatever was happening, my goal was for the show to be a place where we could just laugh for an hour."
She ended the message with a special thanks to all her fans. "Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you," she wrote.
Guests like Michelle Obama and Kim Kardashian have taped farewell messages on the show.
Ellen's Instincts Says It's Time
The comedian announced her plan to end the show in May last year, adding that she was following her instincts. "The truth is I always trust my instincts," she had said. "My instincts told me it's time.
As a comedian, I've always understood the importance of timing. In all seriousness, I truly have felt like next season was the right time to end this amazing chapter," The announcement came at a time when the show had faced allegations of a "toxic work environment."
Although the allegations had affected Ellen's image, she insisted that that was not why she decided to end the show.
Hosting Her Own Show
Before hosting her daytime show, The Ellen DeGeneres show, which premiered in 2003, the comedian had faced a series of challenges. Ellen started as a stand-up comedian in her native Louisiana after leaving the University of Orleans one semester into her studies as a communication major.
She gained success performing a stand-up routine on the Tonight Show, appearing on late-night TV, club bookings, theatre appearances, and TV roles before eventually hosting her own daytime talk show.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The show has become her most successful venture, with almost 3,000 episodes and more than 60 Emmy awards. The show made its debut with actress Jennifer Aniston as its first guest. Several games have been introduced into the show, in addition to her dancing her way through the audience at the top of each episode.
Recurring segments have since been broadcasted on different channels all over the world. The show has become one of the longest-running shows in U.S. history.