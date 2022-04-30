Ellen DeGeneres Shares Touching Message For Final Episode Announcement

Ellen shared the heart-melting message on Instagram, reflecting on the years of hosting the show. "When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn't exist. Social media didn't exist. Gay marriage wasn't legal. We watched the world change for the better, sometimes not. But whatever was happening, my goal was for the show to be a place where we could just laugh for an hour."

She ended the message with a special thanks to all her fans. "Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you," she wrote.

Guests like Michelle Obama and Kim Kardashian have taped farewell messages on the show.