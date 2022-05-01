Paulina Gretzky was the epitome of beauty and magnificence in her bedazzled wedding dress as she became one with professional golfer Dustin Johnson on April 23rd. Vera Wang designed the model's wedding gown with a unique and enchanting style whose sight overwhelmed fans. Paulina graced her 1 million Instagram followers with a stunning look.
Paulina Gretzky Is The Perfect Bride In Bedazzled Vera Wang
Bedazzled Bride
Paulina thrived when it came to sparkling in glamorous and show-stopping wedding gowns. The 33-year-old model married Johnson in Tennessee at a Blackberry farm and shared the enchanting view with fans.
She was adorned in a see-through hand-embroidered light ivory crystal gown with a plunging neckline and back. The floor-length dress was sparkling with 100,000 hand-beaded crystals and mini glass pearls designed by Vera Wang.
Underneath was an ivory bodysuit covering her delicate parts. She shone brighter than the showy baby's-breath flowers surrounding them as the happy couple kissed under blooming trees. The couple looked like they were from a happily ever after fairy tale.
The Perfect Bride
Gretzky was the perfect bride when the couple showed up for the reception. She glowed in a full-length silky charmeuse gown featuring a low-cut back and neckline with intersecting crystal straps.
Her blonde hair was styled to perfection, and a natural look which included a light pink lipstick and smokey eyes emitted perfection. Dustin looked incredibly handsome in a gray tuxedo and white sneakers as the couple gave a back look at the camera while holding hands.
Tying The Knot
The beautiful couple met four years earlier before getting engaged in 2013. They had to wait nine years before finally tying the knot, so having a magnificent wedding was highly deserved.
The couple went all out to make sure their memorable day was special, as a guest described it as the 'Met Gala of weddings.' They said their vows and expressed their love before their supporting friends and families to mark their union.
The couple has two adorable sons, Tatum and River, who are 7 and 4 years. They reside in Florida and continue to hit the road for Johnson's thriving golf career.
Vacation With Sister-In-Law.
A few days after exchanging wedding vows with her beloved husband, Johnson, Paulina enjoyed a great time on vacation. She went on the vacation with her sister-in-law, Samantha, married to Dustin's younger brother, Austin Johnson.
The model took to her social media with pictures showing them on wooden swings having a lovely time during their tropical vacation with smiles plastered on their faces.
The newly wedded model was clad in a pink bikini with a collared top and straps wrapped around her waist. Samantha went for a sports look dressed in a white tank top with navy blue tennis skirts and white sneakers.