Paulina Gretzky Is The Perfect Bride In Bedazzled Vera Wang

Paulina thrived when it came to sparkling in glamorous and show-stopping wedding gowns. The 33-year-old model married Johnson in Tennessee at a Blackberry farm and shared the enchanting view with fans.

She was adorned in a see-through hand-embroidered light ivory crystal gown with a plunging neckline and back. The floor-length dress was sparkling with 100,000 hand-beaded crystals and mini glass pearls designed by Vera Wang.

Underneath was an ivory bodysuit covering her delicate parts. She shone brighter than the showy baby's-breath flowers surrounding them as the happy couple kissed under blooming trees. The couple looked like they were from a happily ever after fairy tale.