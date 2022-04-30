NBA Rumors: James Wiseman & Andrew Wiggins To Knicks, Julius Randle To Warriors In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Andrew Wiggins driving into the basket
Wikimedia | HITNOM

Sports
JB Baruelo

New York Knicks power forward Julius Randle is one of the players expected to be traded in the 2022 NBA offseason.

The Knicks may still consider Randle part of their long-term future, but with the controversies that he was involved in and his underwhelming performance in the 2021-22 NBA season, some people believe that they are better off trading him this summer.

Despite his recent struggle, the Knicks could still use Randle as a valuable trade chip to acquire quality players who would complement the face of the franchise, RJ Barrett.

Potential Trade Partner - Golden State Warriors

Julius Randle taking a free throw
Wikimedia | Bagumba

One of the potential trade partners for the Knicks in the deal involving Randle is the Golden State Warriors. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that the Warriors and the Knicks could explore in the 2022 NBA offseason.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a trade package that includes Randle and Evan Fournier to the Warriors in exchange for James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins.

Knicks Swap Julius Randle For Another Young All-Star

Andrew Wiggins standing at the free-throw line
Wikimedia | SusanLesch

Swapping Randle for Wiggins would be a great move for the Knicks. The former Rookie of the Year is currently having an incredible season and just earned his first All-Star recognition. In 73 regular-season games he played, he averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.

At 27, Wiggins still fits the timeline of Barrett. Playing for the Knicks, where he's expected to receive more playing time and a more significant role on the offensive end of the floor, could further speed up Wiggins' development into a legitimate superstar in the league.

James Wiseman As Knicks' Starting Center

James Wiseman waiting for the game to resume
Wikimedia | Sportzeditz

Wiseman would also be an intriguing acquisition for the Knicks. They may currently have Mitchell Robinson on their roster, but he hasn't assured them that he's planning to re-sign in the 2022 NBA free agency.

If they fail to bring him back, Wiseman could immediately fill the hole that Robinson would be leaving at the Knicks' starting center position. Wiseman may have missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to injury, but he has shown huge potential to become one of the most dominant big men in the league during his rookie season.

Does The Trade Make Sense For The Warriors?

Julius Randle attending an event with his wife
Shutterstock | 564025

With their ability to space the floor, Randle and Fournier would be a perfect fit with Coach Steve Kerr's system. Randle could form a formidable frontcourt duo with Warriors power forward Draymond Green, while Fournier could serve as Golden State's sixth man or play alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson if Kerr tries a three-man backcourt experiment.

However, despite what they could contribute on the floor, it remains a big question if the Warriors would be willing to give up Wiseman and Wiggins for Randle and Fournier. If they decide to trade Wiseman and Wiggins, it would likely be in a deal where they would be acquiring a more proven superstar in their return.

