NBA Rumors: James Wiseman & Andrew Wiggins To Knicks, Julius Randle To Warriors In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

New York Knicks power forward Julius Randle is one of the players expected to be traded in the 2022 NBA offseason.

The Knicks may still consider Randle part of their long-term future, but with the controversies that he was involved in and his underwhelming performance in the 2021-22 NBA season, some people believe that they are better off trading him this summer.

Despite his recent struggle, the Knicks could still use Randle as a valuable trade chip to acquire quality players who would complement the face of the franchise, RJ Barrett.