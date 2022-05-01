WWE News: Randy Orton Talks About The WWE Wanting To Break Up The RK-Bros

Randy and Riddle go back a few years now, and Orton says that if it weren't for Riddle, he wouldn't have had the career he currently has.

"Riddle has kind of revitalized my career, so to speak, as far as how I feel in that ring. He's unlocked the amount of fun that I can have in that ring. I think that before Riddle, no matter how you considered me as a performer, there was something missing that is there now that wasn't there before. And what exactly is it, I don't know, but I know that it's a direct result of partnering with Riddle."