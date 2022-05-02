Nigerian musician Burna Boy returned for his second appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah since first featuring in 2019. With a lot happening since then both personally and globally, the two of them caught up.
Burna Boy Brings The Heat To The Daily Show
Burna: Africa To The World
Burna Boy, officially known as Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu began his rise to stardom from humble beginnings back home in Nigeria with the release of 'Like to Party' in 2012 from his debut studio album L.I.F.E. He later earned a deal with Atlantic Records in the USA and Warner Music Group for the international market. This built the platform from which Burna would shoot for the stars.
This came into effect in 2019 with the release of his fourth studio album African Giant, which saw him get international praise and the achievements of this were evident through the recognition it got from award ceremonies. It won him Album of the Year at the 2019 All Africa Music Awards, a nomination for Best World Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards and most especially, a debut appearance on The Daily Show in 2019.
'Twice As Tall' Story
During his second and most recent feature, Trevor and Burna discussed about the story of Twice as Tall, the hitmakers fifth album that was entirely recorded via zoom due to the enforced lockdown when the coronavirus was at peak spread.
Confessing that it wasn't easy and that one never knows how it's going to turn out, but the trust he had in the skills of those who participated was well placed as the album reached new heights, not only earning him another nomination for Best World Music Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards --- making him the first Nigerian with back-to-back nominations at the Grammys --- but going on to win the award.
Burna then became the first African to headline and sell out a concert at Madison Square Gardens.
Being Naija
Noah and Burna teased and made remarks about their shared African origins and spoke in detail about how Nigerians countered most Africans tendency to a timid approach to life. The musician then advised that when things are going well for you, you should own it and be proud of it.
He also spoke of being managed by his mother, Mama Burna, and how her "good food" helps him through it. Adding that as invested as African mothers are, she finds a way to make decisions by tricking Burna into thinking they're his.
Tease For Next Album: 'Love, Damini'
Before the segment ended, Trevor asked the star for more information on his next album 'Love, Damini' and after careful deliberation, Burna said he wouldn't let Trevor down "in front of all these people". He teased that the release date was going to be on a day that everybody has, dedicated to celebrating themselves. This led fans to speculate that the artist was referring to his birthday, and if that is the case, we should be expecting Love, Damini to drop on July 2, 2022.