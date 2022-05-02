Burna Boy Brings The Heat To The Daily Show

During his second and most recent feature, Trevor and Burna discussed about the story of Twice as Tall, the hitmakers fifth album that was entirely recorded via zoom due to the enforced lockdown when the coronavirus was at peak spread.

Confessing that it wasn't easy and that one never knows how it's going to turn out, but the trust he had in the skills of those who participated was well placed as the album reached new heights, not only earning him another nomination for Best World Music Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards --- making him the first Nigerian with back-to-back nominations at the Grammys --- but going on to win the award.

Burna then became the first African to headline and sell out a concert at Madison Square Gardens.