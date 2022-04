Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel is ready for Summer on the brain, as seen in her latest Tropic Of C for Revolve campaign. Swanepoel was the face of the brand for the spotlight segment during the Coachella Festival, and she proved she was a great choice with her sultry looks.

The 33-year-old mother of two bared her abs in bright neon-colored bikinis highlighting her toned body. Her bikinis sat perfectly on her pert behind and defined abs, making fans eager for summer.