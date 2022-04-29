Joe Biden Slammed For Creating Disinformation Governance Board

During his testimony before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security Wednesday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed that a Disinformation Governance Board had recently been created to fight the spread of disinformation online.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the existence of the board, and stressed that President Joe Biden supported its creation.

Critics are now likening the newly-created body to 1984's Ministry of Truth and slamming it as an embodiment of the Biden administration's dystopian opposition to free speech.