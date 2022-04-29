Joe Biden Slammed For Creating Disinformation Governance Board

President Joe Biden delivers remarks
Shutterstock | 199476512

News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

During his testimony before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security Wednesday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed that a Disinformation Governance Board had recently been created to fight the spread of disinformation online.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the existence of the board, and stressed that President Joe Biden supported its creation.

Critics are now likening the newly-created body to 1984's Ministry of Truth and slamming it as an embodiment of the Biden administration's dystopian opposition to free speech.

The Latest

Christina Ricci Talks 'Yellowjackets' Fan Theories On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Sarah Palin Is Running Against Santa Claus For Congressional Seat

NFL News: Bill Belichick Shares His Thoughts On Cole Strange

MLB News: Texas Rangers Struggling Despite Offseason Moves

Halle Berry Stuns In Leggy Sheer Dress

Dictator Biden

President Joe Biden delivers remarks
Shutterstock | 3471641

Responding to the creation of the Disinformation Governance Board, several prominent Republican figures likened Biden to some of history's most notorious dictators.

"Adolf Hitler had a Ministry of Truth. Joseph Goebbels had a Ministry of Truth. Joseph Stalin had a Ministry of Truth. Joseph Biden has a Ministry of Truth," Republican congressional candidate Errol Webber said, per Newsweek.

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York echoed these sentiments.

"The Biden administration just took one more step towards Communism. DHS’ 'Ministry of Truth' is a crackdown on our Constitutional right to Free Speech," she tweeted.

Orwellian Nightmare

President Joe Biden delivers remarks
Shutterstock | 3586184

Donald Trump Jr., former President Donald Trump's eldest son, also brought up the fictional department from George Orwell's 1984.

"Historically, was there ever a despotic regime that didn’t have the equivalent of a Ministry Of Truth?" he asked.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, meanwhile, stressed that the federal government "has no business creating a Ministry of Truth."

"The Department of Homeland Security's 'Disinformation Board' is unconstitutional and unAmerican, and I'll be introducing a bill to defund it," Cotton said.

Read More Below

Left-wing journalist Glenn Greenwald took to Twitter to slam Biden and other Democrats.

"That the Biden Admin casually announced today that the Dept of Homeland Security -- a domestic security agency -- has created a 'disinformation' board is indescribably dystopian and chilling. That Democrats think this is good and normal tells you all you need to know about them."

As Greenwald noted, Biden tapped a controversial figure to head the Disinformation Governance Board -- alleged "disinformation expert" Nina Jankowicz.

Who Is Nina Jankowicz?

As a global fellow at the nonpartisan Wilson Center, Jankowicz wrote the 2020 book How to Lose the Information War: Russia, Fake News, and the Future of Conflict.

However, Jankowicz herself has been caught peddling false and misleading information online.

For example, she repeatedly claimed that the documents found on the laptop belonging to Hunter Biden were fabricated and part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Biden and other Democrats spread the same discredited conspiracy theory during the 2020 election.

Read Next

Must Read

Gabrielle Union Stuns In Cutout Maxi Dress

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Join Forces With Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant In Proposed Nets-Lakers Blockbuster

Miley Cyrus vs. Ariana Grande: Who Has The Bigger Salary For 'The Voice?'

Olympian Nastia Liukin Eyes Summer In Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian Posts Cryptic Photo Alluding To 'The Kardashians'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.