Christina Ricci Talks 'Yellowjackets' Fan Theories On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Christina Ricci is responding to some of the crazy fan theories about her successful new series Yellowjackets. During yesterday's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, everyone's favorite Wednesday Addams (no offense to Chloë Grace Moretz, she did a wonderful job in the 2019 and 2021 animated films), who plays Misty in the Showtime drama, discussed some of the suppositions fans have been sharing online about the show, which has been renewed for a second season that starts filming in August.
The Casper and Sleepy Hollow star put at least a couple of those theories to rest and made several big revelations along the way. She later posted a clip from her talk with Fallon on Instagram showcasing all the juicy highlights.
Watch it below!