Christina Ricci Talks 'Yellowjackets' Fan Theories On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

If you haven't seen Yellowjackets yet, be advised there are some heavy spoilers ahead.

For those fearing the fate of Shauna (played by Melanie Lynskey) and her baby, Ricci had some reassuring words. According to the actress, fans can expect to see the little one safe and sound in Season 2, as the group won't be showing any cannibalistic tendencies toward the baby.

Ricci confirmed she passed this particular fan theory -- which she thought "was so insane" -- by the show writers in order to get a straight answer, confessing it did seem plausible in some respects.

"I was like, 'Why would we eat the baby?' And then I thought, well, we are really ashamed --everybody else is, like, really haunted by what they did, so maybe we do eat the baby," she told Fallon.