Corey Seager has been regarded as one of the top shortstops in all of baseball. Unfortunately, Seager has had to go through some brutal injuries throughout his career. He's only played in over 100 games three times throughout his career, but when he is on the field, there's certainly an argument that he is the top shortstop in the game.

With the Texas Rangers, he's hitting .257 with only two home runs and 13 strikeouts through 74 at-bats. This isn't too bad, but for a guy that's making as much money as Corey Seager and has the reputation of being one of the best players in baseball, he needs to be better.

Seager's best year came during the 2016 season when he hit .308 with 26 home runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers.