'I Want This To Be Her Fairytale': 'RHONJ' Star Margaret Josephs Discusses Teresa Giudice's Fiancé

Margaret Josephs made it perfectly clear that she's no fan of Luis Ruelas amid the 12th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. But despite her many questions about his past, which was allegedly plagued by allegations of violence and mistreatment of his former partners, Josephs insists that she is hoping for the best for Teresa Giudice as she prepares to marry Ruelas later this year.

"Listen, I want to be wrong," Josephs explained on the RHONJ: After Show earlier this week. "I want the best for her. I want her to be riding off into the sunset. And I want this to be her fairytale. No one wants anything bad for her. And I want to be wrong. [But] everything is pointing to something that’s just not good at this point."