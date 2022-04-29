Terry Crews made a surprising revelation about his self-statue while appearing on an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this week.
Terry Crews Explains Why He Has A Statue Of Himself At Home On 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'
Terry Crews Was Previously Honored With A Cardboard Cutout On 'Late Night'
After taking to the stage on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Terry Crews was met with flash-back footage of a cardboard cutout made in his honor during a previous show as host Seth Meyers and the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, sans Crews, celebrated the finale of the since-ended show.
Because Crews was unavailable to appear on the episode, Meyers and his late-night team made sure his presence was felt by placing the cutout, which features motorized pecks that simulated Crews' signature peck-bounce.
After hearing the story, and sharing a couple of laughs as they looked back, Crews and Meyers discussed the statue Crews has of himself at his home.
Terry Crews' Statue Frequently Scared His Wife
"I have a statue of myself in my house," Crews revealed, as heard in a YouTube video shared on April 26.
"Who doesn't?" Meyers replied.
"I know, who doesn't have a statue? My wife would go in and it would scare her every morning," Crews continued. "She was like, 'You gotta get this sucker out of here!'"
Terry Crews' Statue Was Built As A Stand-In For Outfit Fittings
After learning that the actor had a statue in his home, Meyers wanted to know how long Crews had it.
"How long have you had a statue of yourself?" Meyers asked.
"You know, it was for fittings and stuff like that for the show," Crews explained. "So they would fit the thing and I fell in love with it."
"So it sounds like a mannequin that you're calling a statue," Meyers noted.
"Well, yeah," Crews admitted.
Terry Crews Didn't Enjoy His Career In The NFL
Also on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Crews admitted that while he played in the NFL for many years, he didn't truly enjoy the sport.
“I was trying out for the 49ers.. the coach threw the ball at me and dislocated my finger. My finger was sitting there like an L and I was like ‘I don’t like this anymore. Why am I playing? I don’t like it,'” Crews said, via Talent Recap. “This was the thing that hit me. I realized that I just liked playing outside all day with my friends. That was it. I was getting hit all these years and I didn't need to do that. I was like, 'Man, we could just go play badminton.'”