Terry Crews Explains Why He Has A Statue Of Himself At Home On 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'

After taking to the stage on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Terry Crews was met with flash-back footage of a cardboard cutout made in his honor during a previous show as host Seth Meyers and the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, sans Crews, celebrated the finale of the since-ended show.

Because Crews was unavailable to appear on the episode, Meyers and his late-night team made sure his presence was felt by placing the cutout, which features motorized pecks that simulated Crews' signature peck-bounce.

After hearing the story, and sharing a couple of laughs as they looked back, Crews and Meyers discussed the statue Crews has of himself at his home.