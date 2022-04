Grammy Award-winning rapper Doja Cat served all the looks during her double weekend Coachella Set, but we can't overlook her casual fashion attending the festival as a guest. She joined other festival-goers in the valley to watch some of her colleagues (friends) Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion perform on their stages. Doja wore a Y2K-inspired outfit that made her look like a real-life Bratz Doll.

Check out the pictures below.