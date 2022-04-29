Serial Killer Todd Kohlhepp: An Examination Of His Violent Past

In 1971, Todd Christopher Sampsell was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After his parents divorced when he was two, he was adopted by his mother's new husband, Carl Kohlhepp, in 1976. However, the adoption was not an easy transition for Kohlhepp as he reportedly hated his stepfather and wanted to instead live with his biological father.

In addition to that unhappiness, Kohlhepp experienced abuse at the hand of his grandfather as well as it has been said that he would hit him with a cattle prod.

During his childhood, Kohlhepp himself began to display concerning behavioral issues as the family relocated to South Carolina and Georgia. This included bullying his classmates, destroying their school projects, and being kicked out of the Boy Scouts. This later escalated to killing a goldfish with bleach and shooting a dog with a BB gun. Eventually, he was referred to the Behavior Evaluation Center at the Georgia Mental Health Institute by the time he was eight or nine.