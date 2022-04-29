NFL News: Darren Waller Shoots Down Packers Trade Rumors

It didn't take long for the Raiders' star tight end to address the chatter.

During an interview with CBS Sports Radio's Zach Gelb on Tuesday, Waller completely shot down any validity to the trade chatter.

"Yeah, I've had talks with the team and they said that's not a thing that's happening and there's no trade that's going to happen," Waller said via NFL.com. "Like I said, we're just focusing on football."

Taking Waller by his word, it sounds like he is part of the team's long-term future plans, especially after the surprising trade for Adams. If anything, the Raiders will work quickly to get him secured under an extension to keep him paired alongside Adams and Derek Carr.