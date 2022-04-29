NFL News: Darren Waller Shoots Down Packers Trade Rumors

The Raiders have been busy this offseason adding to the roster, hoping to build off their first playoff berth in five years.
Among those moves was signing Carr to a three-year, $121.5 million extension that runs through the 2025 campaign. The former Pro Bowler inked the deal wanting to keep enough space to further secure the roster around him.
Waller certainly falls under that umbrella, as he holds two years left on his deal, making $6.25 million in base salary each season. Although he's coming off an injury-plagued campaign, recording 55 catches for 665 receiving yards and two touchdowns, he remains one of the game's best tight ends.
The 29-year-old is a key cog in the offense behind his game-changing ability, sitting a season removed from back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns. All that should lead to Waller getting a lucrative payday to keep him in tow in Las Vegas for years to come.