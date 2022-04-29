NBA Rumors: Proposed Nets-Rockets Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Space City For Christian Wood, Eric Gordon & Jae'Sean Tate

Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons is one of the big names that are expected to surface on the rumor mill in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Nets are yet to show a strong indication that they are planning to move Simmons but with the uncertainties surrounding his physical and mental health and controversial fit with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, some people believe that they are better off trading him again this summer.

If Simmons could at least regain his 100 percent health, the Nets could use him as a valuable trade chip to chase quality players who could help them return to title contention next season.